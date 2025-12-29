NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

24. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons play Monday night vs. Rams

At this point in the year, it’s too little, too late for the Atlanta Falcons. And at this point in his tenure as general manager, I’m wondering how much longer the organization is going to allow Terry Fontenot to call the shots. The Falcons took forever to make a decision on the quarterback position, and they brought in two guys in one offseason who don’t look like they’re going to be it.

The decision to sign Kirk Cousins was understandable, but the disaster of adding both he and Michael Penix Jr. in hindsight is unavoidable at this point. I don’t know where the Falcons go from here, but they can still go out there and make some noise with a couple of games left to play.

This is a team with a number of notable players in contract years or auditioning for jobs beyond this season. Cousins will be one of them, but Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier are also notable free agents, and Drake London could be a trade target for teams.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I’m all the way out on the Buccaneers at this point. You mean to tell me that this team went from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender early in the season to being on the brink of not even making the playoffs entering their Week 18 showdown against the Carolina Panthers?

This is pathetic.

Baker Mayfield has completely fallen off the proverbial cliff, and there’s no end in sight. He had three turnovers (2 INTs, a lost fumble) against the Dolphins on Sunday, and in a game the Bucs absolutely had to have, they let the banged-up Dolphins, using a rookie quarterback, beat them.

It’s inexcusable. Todd Bowles is likely going to be dismissed after this season with the way this team has played, especially down the stretch. It’s been rough to watch.