NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

18. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are officially the biggest frauds in the NFL this season. You hate to say it, because we’re piling insult on top of insult, but it’s true.

We talked about it before the start of the 2025 season, plenty of times, that the Lions could end up missing their two lost coordinators (Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn) more than anyone realized. The prevailing thought seemed to be that Detroit’s talent would be enough to get them back into the postseason and contending for the NFC title, but they were just eliminated from the postseason on Christmas by…Max Brosmer.

It’s been that kind of year for the Lions. They have simply failed to live up to expectations all year long, and just like the Dallas Cowboys, another year of this team’s dynamic offense will be completely wasted. On the bright side, maybe you look at this season as a great reality check for the franchise, and I expect we’ll see them be aggressive in going after a new offensive play-caller in 2026.

17. Indianapolis Colts

You at least have to admire the effort we saw out there on Sunday from the Indianapolis Colts. And I continue to be absolutely amazed that Philip Rivers was able to just go out there and play meaningful football at that high of a level after not being out there since 2020. He’s truly one of the all-time greats.

But he didn’t quite have enough in the gauntlet the Colts had to run here the past few weeks. Coming off of their loss against the 49ers, however, I think we all expected a worse effort from the Colts on Sunday. But they came to play.

This three-game stretch from Philip Rivers has been something no NFL fan will soon forget. It’s just unfortunate for the Hollywood script writers that he wasn’t able to bring them into the postseason. Once again, this Colts team will enter the offseason with question marks lingering at the quarterback position.