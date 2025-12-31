NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 17 action

Although the AFC has not turned out the way really anybody expected this season, it's really been a fascinating year for the "I got next" group of quarterbacks. Going into the season, it was all about Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, and Lamar. At this point, the new era of quarterbacks in the AFC is taking over.

Bo Nix and the Broncos are battling it out with Drake Maye and the Patriots along with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars for the #1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes won't even be in the postseason for the first time in his NFL career.

Entering Week 18 of the regular season, the playoff field in the AFC is nearly set, but division titles are up for grabsand that top seed is up for grabs. How do each of these teams stack up against each other going into the final week of regular season action?

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Top spot up for grabs entering final week

16. New York Jets

The Jets don't have the worst record in the AFC at this point, but the showing we saw against the Patriots was our best indicator that they might be the worst team in the conference, regardless. It's been a tough year for the Jets this year, a year of transition. A new head coach and general manager came in with an optimistic outlook for the year, but it's been more of a disaster.

The Jets have no current answer at quarterback, they traded multiple foundational players, and an offseason of question marks looms.

15. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have been horrendous almost the entire season. Actually, what's really funny is that a win by this team back in Week 1 against the Patriots could be the determining factor for the #1 seed in the AFC between the Patriots and Broncos.

Nevertheless, the Raiders face another offseason of rebuilding, and I'm not sure Pete Carroll is around for that. The decision to shut down Maxx Crosby may also lead to the team's best player demanding his way out in the offseason. It's ugly for this franchise.

14. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns boast one of the best defenses in the NFL, but it hasn't mattered all that much this season with their struggles offensively. This team is getting some good looks at young players who will be part of the foundation going forward, but that's about it.

It's been at least interesting to watch this team with Shedeur Sanders under center compared to the likes of Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Those guys were clearly not part of the long-term solution, but Sanders actually might be. We're all fixing to find out.

13. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs put up a nice fight against the Denver Broncos on Christmas night, especially considering the number of injuries they are dealing with right now. Chris Oladokun has proven -- to himself, if nobody else -- that he belongs in the NFL. The Chiefs have nothing to play for except to stay as healthy as possible against the Raiders in Week 18.

The upcoming offseason is going to put this team under a microscope. Patrick Mahomes' recovery, the need for a revamped offensive line, being in the red on the salary cap, and possible coach departures will be huge.