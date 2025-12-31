NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 17 action

4. Houston Texans

The Texans are on an even playing field with everyone else offensively in this AFC playoff race, but at this stage, I don't know that there is a defense around the NFL playing better than Houston's. For a large chunk of the seaosn, there were a number of other teams that could really compete for that distinction, but Houston has been the cream rising to the top over the long haul.

That defense can win a championship, but does the offense have what it takes? After getting out to a 14-0 lead against the Chargers, the Texans' offense fell completely flat. Their offensive line and running game could be the team's downfall.

3. New England Patriots

With the #1 seed on the line this weekend, it's wild that the Patriots are dealing with off-field issues involving both star receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Christian Barmore. Mike Vrabel said he's expecting those guys to play on Sunday, but how much of a distraction is that going to be going into the posteason?

The allegations are serious, and the way the NFL approaches discipline could loom large. It seems like the Patriots have a legitimate chance to win a title this year, but I'm not sure if they'll be able to do it without those two guys.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been one of the most resilient teams in the NFL this season. At one point, this team won 11-straight games, and people were trying to poke holes in that winning streak all along the way.

The reality is that the Broncos simply found about a million different ways to win games. They've won shootouts, they've won barn-buners, they've won defensive battles, and pretty much no situation has been too much for this team to overcome. They've taken a massive leap forward as a team from where they were at a year ago at this time.

The big question for the Broncos right now is whether that defense can step it up and look like the unit we saw earlier in the year.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be the hottest team in the NFL right now, not only in terms of winning seven-straight games, but looking like one of the most complimentary teams in the game. The Jags are playing so well in all phases right now, and if you're a Jacksonville fan, you've just go to be hoping the team did not peak too early.

This team can beat you through the air, on the ground, with takeaways, and they get it done with a variety of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. The addition of Jakobi Meyers has been a gift from the football gods for this team.

For the time being, the Jags have earned their spot at the top.