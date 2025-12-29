NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Updated QB rankings after wild Week 17 action

24. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley is one of the more capable backup quarterbacks in the NFL and proved that in Week 17. The Baltimore Ravens now have a ‘winner take all’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 for the AFC North title. The loser of that game goes home and does not make the playoffs.

23. Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

Malik Willis has been one of the best backups in the NFL at this point. He’s 22nd in our QB rankings and can clearly put the Green Bay Packers in a position to win games. The Packers have clinched the seventh seed in the NFL playoffs this year.

22. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Throwing for 54 yards in Week 17, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers were not at their best, but they didn’t necessarily need to win this game, as the winner of their matchup in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the NFC South.

21. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals need a house cleaning. Jacoby Brissett has been fine this year and has been able to rack up a ton of empty yards and touchdowns in garbage time. The Cardinals got blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals, and it’s just been a year to forget for Arizona. They surely didn’t expect to start Brissett this year.

20. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins plays on Monday Night Football

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Cousins took over for the injured Michael Penix Jr, and he’s been fine in his late-season starts, but this is another team that surely did not want to be starting their backup QB this year.

19. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is rising in our quarterback power rankings, as he’s making big throws just about every week and is doing about as much as the Tennessee Titans could hope for in an encouraging rookie season in the NFL. Ward could absolutely breakout in 2026.

18. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart has shown flashes during his entire rookie season, but the concussions are already an issue, and the New York Giants are going to need a new coaching staff, so this franchise could look a lot different in 2026, and Dart will need to learn how to protect himself better.

17. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have been a tough team for opposing quarterbacks to go up against, and Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, proved that in Week 17. Rodgers and the Steelers just weren’t good and are now at a huge risk of missing the playoffs entirely this year. Rodgers has been fine this year, but nothing more.