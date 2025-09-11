NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: 5 worst quarterbacks after first week of action

3. Russell Wilson, Giants

The debut of Russell Wilson with the New York Giants was bad enough that just about every Giants fan out there is already calling for first-round pick Jaxson Dart to get on the field.

And heck, Brian Daboll may be thinking the same thing.

The leash for Wilson feels extremely short heading into Week 2 after the Giants' offense looked completely inept against the Commanders. They scored just six points and Wilson completed less than 46 percent of his passes.

4. Caleb Williams, Bears

The Chicago Bears blew a nice second half lead against the Minnesota Vikings, at home, and Williams is largely to blame here. Although Williams got off to a nice start to the game working off the opening script, he really struggled as the game went along.

Williams was only sacked a couple of times, which was good to see, but even with a couple of touchdowns and no interceptions, there were just so many badly missed throws in the Bears' unfortunate loss to the Vikings.

Williams has plenty of time to grow in Ben Johnson's offense yet, but he doesn't look overly comfortable just yet.

5. Bo Nix, Broncos

The standard is higher for Bo Nix after a rookie season in which he finished 3rd all-time in total touchdowns for a rookie quarterback (34). Nix had three turnovers in the Broncos' Week 1 win over the Titans, but he undoubtedly has to be better going forward.

Nix made a couple of reckless throws deep downfield and was also strip-sacked by Jeffery Simmons of the Titans. For a quarterback who rarely ever gets sacked and operates the offense effectively, Nix's struggles in Week 1 will hopefully be the exception rather than the rule for the Broncos in Week 2 and beyond.

Sean Payton trusts Nix, but he's maybe heaping a little bit too much on his shoulders early on. If the Broncos can lean more on their running game and less on Nix throwing the ball 35-45 times a week, it should benefit everyone involved.