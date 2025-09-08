NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 1 ends

28. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans did hold a lead multiple times in their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos. A loss is a loss, but this was shaping up to be a trap game, but the Titans just could not get out of their own way, as they made countless errors on both sides of the ball, and the rookie in Cam Ward came out on multiple occasions. Overall, though, it was a solid showing, and the Titans only lost by one score. They are 28th in our latest power rankings.

27. New York Jets

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers playing as entertaining of a game as they did was definitely not expected, but both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields did have themselves a game. The Jets have to be encouraged with what they saw from their newly-signed QB1. Sure, the Jets could end up regressing on offense, but for the entire NFL world knowing that this team is going to run the crap out of the ball, them being able to hang that many yards on a Steelers’ defense is impressive.

26. New England Patriots

I was wrong about the New England Patriots in Week 1 - I thought they were going to beat the Las Vegas Raiders. This is going to be a bit of a process for the Patriots, and this team is absolutely going to be a lot better at the end of the season than they are right now. New England is 26th in our power rankings, as they drop a few slots.

25. Seattle Seahawks

An interesting Week 1 game for the Seattle Seahawks drop them to 0-1 on the season in a very huge loss, actually. This game was in Seattle, and it was a great chance for the Seahawks to defend their home turf against a team in the San Francisco 49ers that is surely going to compete for the NFC West title.

This was not an ideal loss for Seattle. They come in at 25th in our power rankings.