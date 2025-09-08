NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 1 ends

16. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in Chicago to face the Bears on Monday Night Football. We’ll leave them as the 16th-ranked team in our power rankings, and that feels fair. The unknown of JJ McCarthy is a huge factor in this one, so until we truly figure out what kind of quarterback he will be, the Vikings aren’t going to rise up a whole lot in our power rankings.

15. Detroit Lions

A two-touchdown loss by the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season has some of our worst fears with this team perhaps being true. Them being able to rebound from losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson does not feel likely, and sure, things can change, but you don’t get the sense that they’ll change all that much for this team.

The Lions fall quite a bit in our power rankings, as they are 15th and do truly feel like an average team. Can the insane roster talent on the Lions help this team work its way through the mud in 2025?

14. Arizona Cardinals

It was a close win, and one that should have been bigger, but a win is a win, as the Arizona Cardinals get the party started in the 2025 NFL Season. I do believe this team can win the NFC West this year and win double-digit games, but they’ll have to play a lot better against more formidable opponents going forward.

At one point 6-4 in 2024, the Cardinals could be a frisky team to keep an eye on as the season progresses. They’re 14th in our power rankings.

13. Kansas City Chiefs

Folks, I do not want to sound too aggressive here, but are the Kansas City Chiefs going to be all that good in the 2025 NFL Season? This team is missing serious talent on either side of the ball and got exposed by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Kansas City is missing downfield receiving threats, a legitimate RB1, and also have notable holes in the secondary. There just isn’t a lot on this roster that really scares you, and a Week 1 loss has them dropping quite a bit in our power rankings approaching Week 2.