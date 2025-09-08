NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 1 ends

4. Green Bay Packers

How about the Green Bay Packers? The Packers defended Lambeau Field and beat the rival Detroit Lions by two touchdowns in a dominating performance, and this could be a changing of the guard, if you will, in the NFC North. The Packers adding Micah Parsons did infuse their defense with the necessary talent, but it also felt like this was a symbolic move of which team is winning this division in the 2025 NFL Season…

The Packers skyrocket up our power rankings and are now inside the top-5. Can Green Bay finally ascend to that elite tier in 2025?

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens now lead the Buffalo Bills by 10 points as I type out these words, but we’ll place them one spot lower than the Bills in our latest power rankings. A lot can change in a game, and I just get the sense that Buffalo is going to be a bit better in the 2025 NFL Season.

It’s honestly just a hunch, and I can’t really lie about that or try to dance around it. Both Buffalo and Baltimore are simply excellent and have MVP quarterbacks, but neither team has been able to get over the hump in the playoffs in recent years.

Baltimore is third in our power rankings.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills currently trail the Baltimore Ravens as I type out these words, and I would assume that Baltimore could hang on here, however, I am placing the Bills one slot higher than the Ravens. Buffalo has simply proven to be an ever-so-slightly better football team, and I might be cheating a bit here, as I am also factoring in recent playoff success.

You could argue that Buffalo is one of the most talented teams in the entire NFL, but another addition in the secondary would not hurt. It would be hard, though, to put Buffalo any lower than third, as this team

1. Philadelphia Eagles

It’s hard to argue that there’s another better team in the NFL than the defending Super Bowl champions, as they start out the 2025 NFL Season 1-0 and earn a crucial divisional win against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles did lose some key players in the offseason, and I have actually predicted them to lose the NFC East this year, but we have 16 more games of action, so a lot is going to change.

This honestly might be a place-holder for the time being, as Philly isn’t going to be the best team in the NFL in 2025. For now, they’re first in our power rankings, as there really isn’t much of a reason to knock them off.