NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: 10th

Buccaneers play Monday vs. Texans

The Buccaneers put together a beautiful game-winning drive last week against the Atlanta Falcons, but the narrative could just as easily be about how their defense blew it late against Michael Penix Jr.

The Bucs have a chance to really establish themselves on Monday Night Football against a tough Houston Texans defense, and the matchups between the Bucs receivers and the Texans’ defensive backs will be incredible to watch.

Tampa Bay proved last year that they’re legitimate threats in the NFC, but they’re starting from scratch here in 2025. Going on the road to Houston, who will be doing everything in their power to get a win after a rough Week 1? This is a major test facing the Bucs who can cement themselves as a top-10 team in the early goings of this season.

9. Indianapolis Colts

Last week: 22nd

It just doesn’t feel right to leave the Indianapolis Colts outside the top 10 this week, so we won’t.

A lot of folks out there wondered if the Colts’ performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 was nothing other than a mirage, and those folks were even more stunned with the outcome of the Colts’ Week 2 effort against the Denver Broncos.

Daniel Jones looks like he might be for real under Shane Steichen as the Colts put up close to 500 yards of offense against Denver, and they didn’t turn the ball over. They continued putting on the pressure the entire game until finally breaking through late when Denver committed a penalty on a game-winning field goal attempt.

Whether or not the Colts got lucky to win doesn’t matter. When you put up that kind of offensive output against the #1 defense in the league going into the week, you’ve proven you’re for real. Now, can they keep it going for a third week in a row? A road trip to face off against the Titans awaits.