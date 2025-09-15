NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

8. Washington Commanders

Last week: 6th

There’s no need to be overly harsh on the Washington Commanders after what we saw in Week 2, playing on a short week against the Green Bay Packers. With the way that Green Bay defense has played through the first two weeks of the season, that would be a tough task for anyone.

But we also can’t ignore the fact that they got completely overmatched. The last thing this team wants is to become one-dimensional offensively, but that’s exactly what happened against the Packers. The leading rusher for the Commanders on Thursday night had 17 yards.

The fact that the Packers were able to bottle Jayden Daniels up in the running game was shocking. They got to Daniels for four sacks and Washington’s defense couldn’t really put much heat on Jordan Love, either. With a little bit of a longer break between games, the Commanders will try to bounce back at home in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

7. Detroit Lions

Last week: 15th

Heck of a week for the Detroit Lions. As dejected and defeated as their fan base undoubtedly was after a Week 1 drubbing at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, they’ve got to feel equally cathartic about coming out in Week 2 and absolutely annihilating the Chicago Bears.

And annihilate them, they did.

The Lions dropped 52 points on the Bears in Week 2, and reminded everyone why they are considered one of the best teams in the NFC. I’m not going to lie, it was nice to see from them. Obviously, Detroit is taking on some major changes in 2025 with John Morton taking over as the offensive coordinator for Ben Johnson being the most notable.

But Morton had that unit absolutely humming against Chicago. The Lions averaged a whopping 8.8 yards per play and had 511 yards of total offense against the Bears. And Jared Goff wasn’t sacked a single time. The Lions bounced back tremendously while also exposing the Bears.