NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

6. Los Angeles Rams

Last week: 7th

We were just waiting for the Los Angeles Rams to break out offensively, and it didn’t take them long. After scoring just 14 points last week in a win against the Houston Texans, the Rams went on the road to face off another AFC South opponent, and dropped 33 points on the Titans. We got our first 100-yard performance from Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford was only sacked one time, and the Rams defense held the Titans to just 3.9 yards per play.

It was an impressive all-around performance as the Rams showed their outstanding talent level overall with a really balanced effort.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: 5th

Chargers play Monday vs. Raiders

We’re going to see how the Chargers can follow up an impressive performance in their Week 1 win against the Chiefs with a little extended rest before taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

What we saw from the Chargers in the first week of the season was really a special performance from quarterback Justin Herbert. And not to rain on the parade, but we’ve seen Herbert do that type of stuff in the past, and put up some clunkers after.

Against a Raiders defense that looks like it could very well be one of the worst in the NFL on paper, we’re obviously expecting Herbert to light it up. Especially after a big game in Week 1 from Quentin Johnston, the Chargers look like they might have an embarrassment of riches at receiver and a chance to be one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. We’ll see how they do against Pete Carroll and company.