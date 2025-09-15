NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

4. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: 4th

At this point, how can you not be incredibly impressed by the Green Bay Packers? The trade to acquire Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys has had obvious on-field impact already, but the jolt it sent through the entire organization is noticeable.

The Packers look like one of the most balanced outfits in the NFL, dominating two straight weeks against the Lions and Commanders. And given what we saw from Detroit’s offense in Week 2, that Week 1 performance stands out even more by Green Bay.

It’s hard to imagine there’s a more well-rounded overall team in the NFL right now than the Green Bay Packers. Matt LaFleur is such a great coach and knows how to get the most out of his players. Even with one of the youngest all-around rosters in the league, these guys are well-coached and they execute better than most.

Even after last season with the Lions winning 15 games, you almost get the feeling like the Packers are going to run away with this division in 2025.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 3rd

The Ravens didn’t really fall after their tough blown fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills, and you figured this team would get back on track quickly. Especially with a Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens reminded everyone of what kind of dominance they are capable of on a week-to-week basis.

Lamar Jackson got everyone involved in the action, including a breakout player everyone should be keeping tabs on, Devontez Walker. The young receiver has been making noise all offseason for the Ravens.

Baltimore’s defense got back on track against the Browns, forcing multiple turnovers off of starting quarterback Joe Flacco, and cashing one in for a defensive touchdown as well. The Ravens blew a late lead against Buffalo, but they’ve clearly got a short memory and are right back where they want to be.