NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

2. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 2nd

The Bills picked up right where they left off in that fourth quarter against the Ravens last weekend. They absolutely throttled the New York Jets in Week 2, once again looking like they are dialed in and ready to make a run at the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

That spark in the second half – really the fourth quarter – against the Ravens last Sunday night was the type of catalyst that can take this team places. The way they came back against Lamar Jackson is something most teams can’t do. This Buffalo team has all of the makings of a Super Bowl winner and they coasted to a 30-10 win with a pair of touchdowns and a big game from James Cook.

The Bills have a chance to send the Miami Dolphins into an absolute tailspin in Week 3. There might not be a bigger home favorite entering next week’s action than Buffalo. They might coast to a third straight win to start this season.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week: 1st

Ultimately, it just didn’t feel right to have any changes with the top five taems at this point. The Philadelphia Eagles may not have earned as many style points as a team like the Packers for the quality of their “dominating” victory, but the Eagles deserve a lot of credit. They beat the Cowboys in the first game of the season, and they just went into Kansas City and shut down the Chiefs.

Again.

Vic Fangio’s defense is Patrick Mahomes’s kryptonite.

Mahomes tried desperately to put the Chiefs on his back, but the Eagles were just too good. Even with Jalen Hurts barely reaching 100 yards passing in this game, the Eagles won the turnover battle, they converted in the red zone, they were better than the Chiefs on 3rd down, and they put the pressure on Mahomes with 10 QB hits. Nobody said things had to be pretty in the box score to be pretty on the final score.

The Eagles just get the job done. At some point, maybe the style points will start to matter a bit more. But Philly has clearly built itself a margin for error, and they can win games in just about any way teams want to play them.

