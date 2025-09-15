NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

30. New York Jets

Last week: 27th

After starting off the game completing just three of his first 11 pass attempts, Justin Fields exited the game being evaluated for a concussion. That’s going to be the bigger story for this team throughout the week, but after giving the Steelers a great game in Week 1, the Jets laid flat in Week 2.

It was an ugly overall performance, giving up 30 points to the Bills and losing your starting quarterback in the process. On top of having just 154 yards of total offense in this game, the Jets were an absolutely abysmal 0-for-11 on third downs. You’re not going to win many games (if any) with that kind of inefficiency. It could be a long year for the Jets, who are now 0-2 with a road trip to face off against the Buccaneers up next.

29. New Orleans Saints

Last week: 32nd

I think it’s fair to say everyone pretty much expected the Saints to be 0-2 at this point. I think it’s also fair to say that they’ve been pretty darn close to beating two solid teams to start this season.

Spencer Rattler had three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints’ Week 2 loss to the 49ers, and while his performance wasn’t perfect, he might be showing a little something under new head coach Kellen Moore. And ultimately, what would that mean for this team?

It’s going to be interesting to see if Rattler can continue to progress, or if the Saints as a team can string something together. Again, nobody is really expecting much out of this team. They’re playing with house money. They could surprise some people as the season goes along.