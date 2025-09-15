NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

28. Chicago Bears

Last week: 21st

The collapse in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings really impacted the Bears. They just looked deflated and defeated in a Week 2 loss against the Detroit Lions, and just calling it a loss feels like we’re being pretty nice.

The Bears were blown out badly. The Lions, who needed a garbage TD to get 13 points on the board last week against the Packers, ended up dropping 52 points on them. Most concerning for the Bears, beyond the performance of the absolute sieve of a defense, is the fact that Caleb Williams has had a rough couple of games to start this season.

Statistically speaking, Williams has put up fine numbers. But when you watch this team play, he’s still struggling with a lot of the same accuracy and processing issues. We’ll see how the Bears bounce back after an 0-2 start and a home game against another good offense – Dallas – on deck.

27. Miami Dolphins

Last week: 31st

You hate to speak this ill of a team so early in the season, but the Dolphins look like they are primed for some wholesale changes before too long. It was put out there this past week that Tyreek Hill isn’t officially on the trade block at this point, but it really feels like the Dolphins are just saving face while they can.

I would venture to guess that Hill will soon be gone and there will be a change at head coach, likely after the season. Of course, that’s if things continue the way they have been. Even though the Dolphins haven’t been a major contender, it feels like their window has sort of passed them by.

Again, you can’t make any sweeping statements this early in the year, but a loss to start the year against the Colts and then giving up 33 points to the Pats in Week 2? It just feels like the Dolphins are headed toward wholesale changes.