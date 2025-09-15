NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

22. Dallas Cowboys

Last week: 23rd

It took almost the entirety of overtime, but the Dallas Cowboys got themselves a division win against the New York Giants in one of the most entertaining games of the week in Week 2. The Cowboys’ defense got a bit exposed by Russell Wilson in this one, giving up 37 points, but Dak Prescott and the offense had just enough.

And how about kicker Brandon Aubrey? The guy is an absolute cheat code out there. He nailed a 64-yard kick to tie the game in regulation and then hit another kick in overtime to win it.

The Cowboys have a little something to build on, even if the Giants aren’t nearly as good of an opponent as the Eagles were in Week 1. It really doesn’t matter all that much when you start that winning feeling in the locker room.

This Dallas team has a chance to get something rolling with the Chicago Bears coming to Dallas in Week 3.

21. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week 20th

Raiders play Monday night vs. Chargers

The Raiders don’t play until Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but we saw this team get off to a better-than-expected start – especially defensively – in the first week of the season.

The Raiders played well on the road against the Patriots, and Geno Smith’s debut was the jolt this offense needed. Unfortunately, Brock Bowers was hurt against the Patriots and his status for Week 2 has been in doubt almost the entire week.

Even if Bowers plays against the Chargers, you feel like the Raiders might be slightly overmatched there. If the Chargers dominated the Chiefs’ defense the way we saw in Week 1, it’s going to take a big-time effort from Maxx Crosby and that Raiders defense to limit the damage done by Justin Herbert in Week 2. What we’d really love to see from this Raiders team is a true breakthrough effort from top pick Ashton Jeanty, who was quiet in the first game.