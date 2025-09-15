NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 2 ends

16. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 16th

I think we’ve got to be fair with the Vikings’ ranking here. With the majority of their offensive performance in Week 1 looking dismal, and another rough outing in Week 2, it would be easy to absolutely bury this team.

But we’re not going to do that.

We’re going to see the forest through the trees with the Vikings. There is promise there. Kevin O’Connell was flexing his coaching muscles in Week 1, and the Vikings simply couldn’t ride the wave of momentum into Week 2. Eventually, this team is going to establish a more consistent identity as a running team, and JJ McCarthy will benefit. Right now, McCarthy’s just going to have to keep failing forward.

He had two interceptions and a lost fumble (among three fumbles total) against the Atlanta Falcons, but no fourth-quarter magic this time. The Vikings stay stagnant this week, but more struggles from McCarthy and the offense will have them free-falling down our NFL Power Rankings in the future.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Last week: 17th

You really can’t help but feel like we should be talking about the 2-0 Falcons at this point. If only their defense didn’t buckle so easily against the Bucs in Week 1…

The Falcons went on the road into a hostile environment to take on the Vikings under the lights in Week 2, and they came away with a much-needed first win of the season in a defensive battle.

Falcons fans, you read that right – a defensive battle.

The Falcons have the weapons to win a shootout, but to say this team can win a defensive battle? It feels like it’s been a while. Atlanta desperately needed young defensive players to show up early on this season, and after notching six sacks on JJ McCarthy (along with 11 QB hits) and a pair of interceptions?

It’s safe to say this young Falcons defensive core has arrived. Now, how long will they stick around?