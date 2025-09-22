NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3

20. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

That was a disappointing effort from the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. After a dramatic win over the New York Giants in Week 2, the Cowboys remind all of us why they get made fun of.

The Cowboys do have a good enough team to remain in most games, but you can also see how this team can get lost if the circumstances are not right. Frankly, I would not expect Dallas to win a ton of games this year, and at the end of the day, them starting 1-2 is not much of a surprise and is probably expected.

What will have to change for the Dallas Cowboys to start winning again?

19. Chicago Bears (1-2)

Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards in a breakout party for the Chicago Bears in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and for a short time, the chatter might stop regarding the Bears and if they are going to be a dysfunctional mess.

The Bears have a fierce fanbase, but as long as they can stack some wins, everything will be OK for a short time. Chicago rises in our NFL power rankings and might begin to put things together if what we saw in Week 3 is actually the real deal.

18. Kansas City Chiefs (0-2)

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, and I would not be shocked if the Chiefs lost this game. They are not a good football team right now and have a ton of issues that they need to fix.

However, many of their issues are personnel-related, so it’s not like there is a clear solution available. I would not be shocked to see GM Brett Veach making a trade for a notable offensive player, but it might be a few weeks before something like that materializes.

Kansas City has to begin stacking some wins, and it has to happen quickly.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

Don’t look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-1 after a nice divisional win over the Houston Texans. It’s a huge step in the right direction for this franchise, but it’s clear that head coach Liam Coen has a lot to clean up, and the Jaguars are simply far from a complete product.

The roster itself is just OK, and Trevor Lawrence just hasn’t looked all that good in a while. Sure, the countless drops by his playmakers don’t help, but it’s not like Lawrence has been a slam-dunk franchise QB since entering the league.

With the Indianapolis Colts now 3-0, the Jaguars have an uphill battle, but through three weeks, it currently feels like the Texans and Titans are non-factors. Jacksonville rises in our power rankings as Week 3 closes out.