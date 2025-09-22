NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3

16. Denver Broncos (1-2)

You have to wonder what would need to change for the Denver Broncos to start winning these close games, but for now, it’s a mystery. On paper, Denver has a ton of talent, so that could make someone believe that the head coach or quarterback might not be quite as good as we think.

Overall, the Broncos might end up being fine, as they were 1-2 through three games in the 2024 NFL Season and finished with 10 wins. They also do have some beatable opponents coming up and could easily get back to .500 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 on Monday Night Football.

I can only imagine how irritated the players must be after this game, as it’s the same exact way this team lost in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The Arizona Cardinals lose their first game of the 2025 NFL Season in a one-point loss against the San Francisco 49ers. With the Rams and the Seahawks both losing and winning, we see the 49ers now as the lone unbeaten team in the division, and all of the Rams, Cardinals, and Seahawks are 2-1.

This division race could be heating up and might remain heated all season. All four teams could have a legitimate reason to win, but I do wonder just how high of a ceiling the Cardinals would have with Kyler Murray at QB. The roster itself is also good and nothing more, so it’s important to note that as well.

The Cardinals, though, are still above .500 and in a good spot overall.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

A nice win for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a hostile environment brings them to 2-1 on the season. Aaron Rodgers has already thrown three interceptions, and that is simply uncharacteristic for him, but he still appears to be good enough for this team to win some games.

And with the Steelers, this is another year of them being a high-floor, low-ceiling team. They’re a shoo-in for nine or 10 wins, but not much else. Furthermore, Aaron Rodgers is likely retiring following the 2025 NFL Season, so Pittsburgh is going to be in the same exact spot they are in now. There isn’t much else to say with the Steelers.

13. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 and now move to 2-1 on the season after the victory. I am not sure how to feel about Seattle, as it seems like they got worse in the offseason, but did they?

It’s just an odd situation, and I think much of the uncertainty is with Sam Darnold. Sure, he can be an effective QB, but just how effective can he be? We saw how good he could be last year, but I believe that was the ultimate best-case scenario for most any QB.

Only time will tell, but I get the sense that Seattle is just an NFC version of the Pittsburgh Steelers; a low-ceiling, high-floor team. Am I wrong?