NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3

12. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

Well, that happened. It feels like any QB the Minnesota Vikings bring in is going to play well as long as they are with the team. With JJ McCarthy out, the Vikings turned to Carson Wentz, who quite literally just signed with the team.

Minnesota is now 2-1 on the season after a solid win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who are missing Joe Burrow. The QB situation in Minnesota has been interesting, as it seems like they would not have minded Sam Darnold back, and JJ McCarthy’s status really seems to be unknown at this point.

They have a win-now roster, and with McCarthy obviously not being a finished product, how do you go about this QB situation if he returns healthy but Wentz is still playing well? It’s not the worst situation in the world, but it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

11. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Don’t look now, but the San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 on the 2025 NFL Season and are, well, playing extremely well given their circumstances. Brock Purdy has missed two games this year, but Mac Jones has filled in quite well.

The Niners have been decimated by injuries, and it’s just something that Kyle Shanahan and his staff have not been able to overcome. On paper, the Niners have an easier schedule and should be able to stack a bunch of wins.

Them winning their first three games is a great headstart this season, as it keeps them firmly in the divisional race and obviously the broad NFC playoff race as well. San Francisco is rising in our NFL power rankings as Week 3 ends.

10. Washington Commanders (2-1)

This was a nice, rugged, tough win for the Washington Commanders, Dan Quinn’s bloody nose suffered during the game honestly encapsulates this team. On paper, they actually aren’t the most talented on paper and were missing Jayden Daniels.

However, Marcus Mariota is a capable QB and might honestly be better than a handful of starting passers in the league right now. The Commanders were right to keep Daniels out of the lineup, as the Raiders were and are a weak team, so it’s clear that not only did they like their chances, but that this team is playing the long game.

Daniels might be back for Week 4 as well. All in all, this was a solid week for the Washington Commanders.

9. Detroit Lions (1-1)

After losing a big divisional matchup in Week 1, the Detroit Lions beat up on the Chicago Bears in their home opener in Week 2. The Lions are trying to not skip a beat after losing Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs this offseason. Detroit has won the NFC North two years in a row now and may have to fend-off the Green Bay Packers when it’s all said and done, as the Vikings and Bears are shaky.

Detroit’s Monday Night Football showdown against the Baltimore Ravens could tell us a lot about this team and just how good they can be in the 2025 NFL Season.

Talent-wise, they might be the best squad in the NFL, but teams do typically have a hard time rebounding after losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs