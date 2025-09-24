NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 3

The AFC is honestly shaping up to be a bad conference. Let's power rank it as Week 4 approaches.

The NFC has dominated the AFC thus far, and it's honestly a big difference from recent years, as the AFC has been the better conference, but things have changed. The AFC does have the better QB talent, but it's clear that the NFC have the better overall teams.

Week 3 of the 2025 season is already over, and Week 4 is right around the corner. Let's power rank the AFC as the latest slate of NFL action begins.

Updated AFC power rankings as Week 4 approaches

16. Tennessee Titans (0-3)

The Tennessee Titans are a bad team and will be bad for the entire season. There isn't much to like with the roster, and rookie QB Cam Ward has looked like a rookie. Head coach Brian Callahan has already handed off play-calling duties, so I guess you can't say he isn't trying to fix this.

15. New York Jets (0-3)

Another horrific team that most of us expected, the New York Jets do have a good chance to earn their first win of the season in Week 4 over the Miami Dolphins, but the Dolphins will go into that game with the QB advantages. There are honestly too many issues for the Jets to list off here.

14. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

The Miami Dolphins are trending in the wrong direction and could begin to make some changes if they can't beat the New York Jets in Week 4. Miami can push the ball down the field, but that's about the only thing they can do.

13. Houston Texans (0-3)

Did we expect the Houston Texans to be 0-3? The offensive line might be the worst in football, and third-year QB CJ Stroud has been quite bad since the start of 2024. Massive changes might need to be made here.