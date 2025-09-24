NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 3

8. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

The Cincinnati Bengals have a brutal reality in front of them. Despite the 2-0 start, Joe Burrow is missing the entire year, and when it rains, it pours. The Bengals got blown out in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, and I struggle to see how this team is going to win many more games.

I could have easily ranked them lower, but it's tough, as Jake Browning has proven in recent years that he can be a high-end backup, so perhaps Cincy isn't quite as bad as we think.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

Even in victory, the Kansas City Chiefs look shaky. This team is not very good and I am not sure they'll be a slam-dunk to win the division. The Chiefs are already two games behind the LA Chargers in the AFC West and just do not have any juice on either side of the ball. With how weak the AFC is, the Chiefs could still hang around and end up squeezing into the postseason.

6. Denver Broncos (1-2)

The Denver Broncos have lost two games in a row, but if nothing else, they have had leads late in the fourth quarter against the unbeaten Colts and Chargers. They had to be walked-off with a game-winning field goal, so the Broncos can hang around.

The defense, though, hasn't been great, and the offense has been inconsistent. Despite this slow start, there is reason to believe; Sean Payton tends to win about half of his games in September but around 70% in October and November, so a win over the lowly Bengals in Week 4 could have the Broncos in a good spot for the bulk of the 2025 campaign.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

A solid win for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 over the New England Patriots has them fifth in our AFC power rankings. Pittsburgh might again make the playoffs given how bad the rest of the conference is, and the Baltimore Ravens also do not feel like a slam-dunk contender.