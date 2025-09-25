NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 3

12. Arizona Cardinals

There's no question about it, the Arizona Cardinals are going to miss James Conner, who suffered a gruesome injury in Week 3. The Cardinals have endured through the first few weeks of the season and have a tough matchup against their division rival Seahawks on Thursday night. But they'll be wearing their new sand-colored uniforms and looking good win or lose.

11. Dallas Cowboys

After playing the Eagles really well in Week 1 and then getting a win in Week 2, it was surprising to see the Dallas Cowboys lay as flat as they did in a Week 3 loss to the Bears. Now with CeeDee Lamb out for potentially up to a month, the Cowboys have some serious adversity to navigate. Will they be able to exact revenge on Micah Parsons and the Packers in Week 4? It's going to require a huge effort from Dak Prescott to avoid a tailspin.

10. Chicago Bears

I don't know that anyone was more surprised by the outcome of their team's game in Week 4 than Chicago Bears fans. Maybe Browns fans, but the Bears gave up a whopping 52 points to the Lions in Week 2 and then came out and dominated the Dallas Cowboys. Caleb Williams was locked in and looks like he may have turned the proverbial corner. We'll see if he can start stacking.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Playing against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals is hardly a huge test, but the Vikings were also rolling with a backup quarterback this past weekend and they still absolutely dominated. The Vikings are obviously an extremely well-coached team but they are dealing with some injuries at this point and are about to play a really physical game overseas against the Steelers.