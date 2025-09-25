NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 3

4. Los Angeles Rams

Week 3 was tough for the Los Angeles Rams, who definitely feel like they should have come out of Philadelphia with a win. Matthew Stafford led his team down the field for a game-winning field goal, but the Rams obviously just couldn't finish the job. This is still one of the elite teams in the NFC and a contender for the long haul. You can't fault the Rams for losing on the road to the Eagles in thrilling fashion.

3. Green Bay Packers

After two weeks of dominating some of the better teams in the NFL to start the season, the Packers hit an unexpected speed bump in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Any given Sunday, right? The Packers found that out the hard way as they were maybe overlooking the Browns a little bit because of the clash with the Cowboys in Week 4, where Micah Parsons will take on his former team.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles can beat you way too many different ways right now. If you want to get into a low-scoring slugfest, they can play defense and run the ball better than you. If you want to get into a shootout, they can throw the ball better than you. And in Week 3, we saw them block a game-winning field goal attempt. This team is just such a tough out no matter how good you are.

1. Detroit Lions

After getting beat and only scoring six points in Week 1, I will admit that I was worried the changes in coordinators on both sides of the ball might affect the Lions more than anticipated. But the last two weeks, we've seen this team absolutely turn it on. The Lions are steamrolling right along now, and the impressive win on the road against the Ravens? That was a statement. Lamar Jackson had only lost to NFC opponents twice in his career before that, and the Lions shoved the Ravens into a locker after giving them a swirly.