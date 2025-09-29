NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

12. Washington Commanders

As good as the Commanders were last week in Marcus Mariota’s first start in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, they struggled pretty badly with the Atlanta Falcons in Dan Quinn’s return to face his former team.

Quinn’s defense allowed the Falcons to dominate situational football, converting 6-of-12 third down opportunities as well as their lone fourth-down try of the game. The Falcons were also 4-for-6 in the red zone. The scoreboard reflects a seven-point loss for the Commanders, but the game itself told the story of the Falcons kind of having their way offensively. Michael Penix Jr. had 11.4 passing yards per attempt in this one, and the Commanders couldn’t get pressure on.

11. Indianapolis Colts

At some point, the clock was bound to strike midnight, but I don’t think Colts fans expected it to be everything all at once.

Going into Week 4, the Colts had yet to turn the ball over offensively. That ended abruptly against the Los Angeles Rams with about the worst possible scenarios you could ask for in the turnover department. Not only did Daniel Jones throw his first interception of the season, but he also threw his second, which ended up being a game-ender for the Colts.

And Colts fans had ugly flashbacks to late last season against Denver as AD Mitchell made one of the craziest plays you’ll see all season, and then as he tried to extend the ball over the goal line, he dropped it and it went flying through the back of the end zone.

This was a tough week for the Colts, but they lost to a really good team and we’ll see how they bounce back in Week 5 at home against the Raiders.