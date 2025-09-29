NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

6. Los Angeles Chargers

After three straight wins to open the year against divisional opponents, who would have thought it would be the Jaxson Dart-led New York Giants who would be the streak stopper for the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Chargers have bigger issues right now than just losing this individual game. They’ve already lost a number of key players in the trenches on both sides of the ball this season to devastating injuries, including Rashawn Slater and Khalil Mack. In this game against the Giants, they ended up losing star tackle Joe Alt.

Initial x-rays were negative for Alt, but the long-term prognosis if the Chargers are missing three starters on their offensive line is not good.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There’s no shame in losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, even for the Cardiac Bucs.

The Buccaneers made a valiant comeback attempt against the Eagles in Week 4, but they couldn’t seal the deal. We’ve gotten so accustomed to Baker Mayfield making every possible play when it’s time to turn on the clutch factor, I think we just assumed it was going to happen in this one.

The Eagles let the Bucs linger around for the majority of the second half, but the Bucs couldn’t take advantage. Baker Mayfield threw his only interception of the game at the worst possible time, and the Eagles escaped.

Once again, this Bucs team is legit. They shouldn’t be dinged too much for their loss at home to the Eagles, which was their first loss of the season.