NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, handed them their first loss of the season. Considering the fact that they had to play a team that hadn’t turned the ball over all year after losing in heartbreaking fashion against the Eagles, this was an impressive show of mental fortitude for the Rams.

This Rams team continues to look like a legitimate championship contender there in the NFC. The way the Rams’ passing attack popped off in this game is pretty much exactly what this fan base would have conjured up in their wildest dreams before the season.

Puca Nacua finished with a team-high 13 receptions for 170 yards. Tutu Atwell had an 88-yard touchdown. Davante Adams had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Kam Curl sealed the win with his second interception of the game, and this Rams team is back on track at 3-1.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles weathered a bit of a late storm and scoring barrage by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are sitting pretty at 4-0 after the first month of the season. The Eagles got off to such a dominating early lead against the Bucs that they were sort of just able to play keepaway for the rest of the game.

It almost cost them, however, as the Bucs gave them a good run in the fourth quarter. An interception by stud rookie Jihaad Campbell helped seal the victory for the Eagles and this team just continues to find ways.

That’s been the theme so far this season for the Eagles – finding a way. You can call it playing up or down to the competition if you want, but this is a championship team that knows how to close.