NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

30. New Orleans Saints

As much as we’ve had the Saints at the bottom of power rankings or roster rankings or whatever rankings you can think up, we’ve also been trying to tell everyone that they’re probably not nearly as bad as a lot of folks are saying.

The Saints are what they are after a Week 4 loss to the Bills. They’re 0-4 to start this season, and they have more questions than answers right now for the long-term future. But there’s no question that the Saints have played above expectations, including in Week 4 against Buffalo.

The Saints had more first downs than the Bills (22-20) and were one or two plays away from possibly pulling off this upset. They just don’t have the margin for error.

29. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins play Monday night vs. Jets

I hate to sound like a broken record here, but the Miami Dolphins are on the cusp of completely falling apart. They are bringing out some serious reinforcements for Week 4 against the Jets by wearing their stellar NFL Rivalry uniforms, and how could they possibly lose when wearing those?

We saw some much better fight from the Dolphins in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, but Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t help himself late in that game with a terrible interception. The Dolphins are reeling a little bit right now. They desperately need a get-right game, and not only can they get right against the Jets, they could build some much-needed confidence for their stretch of games up ahead. Four of their next five games are against the Jets, Panthers, Browns, and Falcons. They could have a winning record by the end of October.\