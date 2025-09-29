NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

28. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had their one shining moment, and it turned out to be exactly what we all thought it would be – a flash in the pan.

There’s no doubt that the Browns have one of the best defenses in the league, but after their herculean effort against the Packers in Week 3, they couldn’t quite do it back-to-back weeks against NFC North opponents. The Detroit Lions had their way with the Browns, even if they may have run up the score a little bit later in the game.

The question now for the Browns is whether or not it’s time to move on from Joe Flacco. Flacco had another pair of interceptions against the Lions and you can’t help but wonder if they just need to pull the plug and give Dillon Gabriel an extended look.

27. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were back to stinking up the place in Week 4. After a dominating shutout win against the Falcons in Week 3, they completely laid an egg on the road against the New England Patriots.

As badly as the Panthers beat the Falcons last week, they were given a taste of their own medicine against New England with the Patriots winning 42-13, and Drake Maye having as many total touchdowns (3) as he did incomplete pass attempts on the day. This was the definition of getting your lunch money stolen, and the Panthers really got wrecked in this game on special teams. Marcus Jones had a punt return for a touchdown in this game and Carolina allowed over 200 return yards, including 167 to Jones on three punt returns.