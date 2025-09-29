NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals play Monday night vs. Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals are a tough team to try and evaluate right now, because they obviously don’t have their franchise quarterback out there. Without Joe Burrow, we saw the wind completely let out of the Bengals’ sails in Week 3 as they were handed the biggest loss in franchise history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. The Bengals, at one point, were losing by 45 points to the Vikings, which is also the biggest in-game deficit in franchise history.

Jake Browning has shown in the past that he’s capable of keeping the ship afloat for the Bengals, but the confidence level right now has got to be about as low as possible. Sitting at 2-1 here entering the end of September, the Bengals now have to go on the road to play against a Denver Broncos team that is going to be desperate for a win. That can work against Denver, so the Bengals have to find ways to minimize mistakes offensively.

25. Las Vegas Raiders

It was a tough Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, playing host to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders came out looking sloppy with a pair of interceptions by Geno Smith, a fumble by Ashton Jeanty, and all of this despite the fact taht Maxx Crosby might have been playing the best game of his life early on.

Crosby is a one-man wrecking crew for the Raiders, but I fear that will be the truth more and more as the season goes along. And instead of a one-man wrecking crew, he’s just going to be the last man standing. The Raiders had a chance at a go-ahead field goal late against the Bears, but the kick by Daniel Carlson was blocked.

Geno Smith had three interceptions overall in this game, and the rate at which he’s turning the ball over right now is simply not sustainable. He has seven interceptions through the first four weeks, including a game in which he had none in a blowout loss last week against the Commanders.