NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

24. New York Giants

Nobody was more thrilled for Jaxson Dart to open up his NFL career with a win than Brian Daboll, who looked like a guy after the game whose job was just saved miraculously.

And that could perhaps be true if Dart continues to play well for the Giants. Sadly, he will have to press onward in his rookie year without star receiver Malik Nabers, who left the game with a torn ACL against the Chargers.

When is someone going to fix the field out there at MetLife Stadium? The Chargers also lost Joe Alt in this game, so two top picks from last year’s draft went down in this one.

Either way, the Dart era has officially gotten underway, and the Giants started it off with a quality win. This game can serve as some proof of concept for Daboll going forward as his young roster continues to find its way.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Just one week after losing to the Carolina Panthers in an embarrassing 30-0 blowout loss, the Atlanta Falcons returned home in Week 4 and got a much-needed (and impressive) win against the Washington Commanders.

Nobody in Atlanta cares if the Commanders were playing Marcus Mariota or anyone else at quarterback, the more important thing for this team was seeing the offense and QB Michael Penix Jr. get going. And he did exactly that.

Penix was dialed in, averaging over 11 yards per completed pass and getting the entire group of playmakers involved. We saw Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London all making huge plays in this game. You can’t help but buy stock in this Falcons team after games like this.