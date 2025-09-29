NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

22. Houston Texans

Nothing quite like a get-right game against the Tennesse Titans, right?

All jokes aside, the Houston Texans have to make sure their 26-0 win against the Titans truly was a get-right game, because they’ve been anything but “right” all season long. The Texans were 0-3 heading into this game against the Titans, and losing at home to a rookie QB would have started raising some significant questions in H-Town.

CJ Stroud got back on track in this one, the Texans got a nice performance from Woody Marks, and the Texans’ defense held the Titans to just 2-of-11 on third down attempts. The 50-yard line was the end zone for them in this one, essentially, with the Titans only managing 3.3 yards per play, and just 10 first downs overall.

21. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have been one of the most anticipated breakout teams in the league this year, but we’ve yet to see them really put it together. That is, until their dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Drake Maye had as many incomplete passes (3) as he did total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), and the Patriots scored 42 points in a blowout win that resulted in the Panthers throwing Andy Dalton in the game late.

This was the type of decisive victory that can be a great launching-off point for a team like the Patriots. Stefon Diggs had over 100 yards receiving to lead the team, Christian Gonzalez was back out there making plays, and the tide shifted just as the Patriots get set for an October slate that includes the Bills (of course), but then the Saints, Titans, and Browns. They could go on a little run.