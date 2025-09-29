NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

18. Dallas Cowboys:

Do we have any idea what the Dallas Cowboys actually are at this point? In Week 1, they played the Eagles so tough, and followed that up with a win in a shootout against the Giants in Week 2. Only to let us all down with an ugly loss to Caleb Williams and the struggling Bears in Week 3.

Now the game we just saw them play against the Packers?

I have no idea what the Cowboys are right now, but I do know that if Dak Prescott is selling, I’m buying. The Cowboys’ defense is not sustainable over the long haul of a season, but Prescott playing like this and putting the team on his back is not out of the question. This is a Cowboys team that can be a factor as the season goes along, but #4 staying healthy is the one thing really keeping this ship afloat.

17. Chicago Bears:

The Chicago Bears are an epic collapse against the Vikings back in Week 1 away from being 3-1 at this point. And they’ll undoubtedly be kicking themselves for that one considering how bad JJ McCarthy was after that fourth quarter.

Regardless, the Bears have won two straight games after giving up 52 against the Lions in Week 2, and you see the coaching of Ben Johnson paying off in more ways than just wacky offensive play calls or even just explosive offense in general.

Johnson rallied his guys, and they’ve now won back-to-back games to close out September and get back to .500. In this one, the Chicago defense and special teams came through clutch, forcing four turnovers (including three interceptions off Geno Smith) as well as blocking a 54-yard field goal attempt to win it.

Once again, we’re slowly buying what the Bears are selling, but that offense has to find more consistency.