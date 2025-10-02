NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

12. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

Losing now three games in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders are 12th in our AFC power rankings approaching Week 5. The Raiders don't really do a whole lot well and probably should not have used their first-round pick on a running back, as Vegas is soft up the middle.

Geno Smith is also, simply, a bad quarterback who has already thrown seven interceptions through four games. The Raiders are buried in the AFC and also happen to be in what could be the best division in football in the AFC West. It's shaping up to be another losing year for the Raiders.

11. Miami Dolphins (1-3)

The Miami Dolphins earned their first win of the 2025 NFL Season on Monday Night Football, but Tyreek Hill was lost for the season due to nasty knee injury. The Dolphins aren't going to make the playoff, but they could stack a few more wins. I personally get the sense that Miami would have to make the postseason for head coach Mike McDaniel to stick around in 2026 and beyond.

10. Baltimore Ravens (1-3)

The Baltimore Ravens are now unexpectedly a bad football team. The defense has fallen apart, and now Lamar Jackson is hurt. The other injuries are just too many to list out, so this might be one of those years for a top franchise.

Every once in a while, even the best teams have a forgettable season like this, and things aren't really trending toward getting better anytime soon, unfortunately. The defense is arguably the worst in the NFL, and now that Lamar Jackson is hurt, what does this team do well?

9. Houston Texans (1-3)

The Houston Texans could win their second game in the row in Week 5 if they can topple the Baltimore Ravens, a team we just talked about. Houston's offensive line is the worst in the league, so that's been their sticking point for a while, and it's been a huge reason why CJ Stroud has regressed.

Houston could end up around .500 here in a few weeks, but this team isn't a threat to do much of anything this year.