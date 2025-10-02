NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

4. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

The LA Chargers lost a stinker of a game to the New York Giants in Week 4. That game honestly had 'trap game' written all over it, and left tackle Joe Alt went down with an ankle injury. The Bolts are still first in the AFC West, but with the Broncos and Chiefs both winning in Week 4, the Chargers essentially just saw a two-game division lead practically evaporate.

A flawed roster but overall good team, the Chargers are fourth in our power rankings.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now the clear-cut favorites to win the AFC North in the 2025 NFL Season, and I am not sure anyone saw that coming. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the rest of the season, and the Ravens are just a total mess. Pittsburgh is 3-1 on the season and has a two-game lead over Baltimore and Cleveland, and the Bengals may as well be 0-4.

It's quite insane how quickly the AFC North flipped from what most of our expectations were.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

The Kansas City Chiefs might be just fine. Now 2-2 on the season after an 0-2 start, the Chiefs could go on a run here, and wide receiver Rashee Rice returns soon. KC has won the division each year since 2016, but they do have a ton of work ahead of them to capture the AFC West for the 10th year in a row.

It was probably wrong of us to write-off this team after two weeks, as they still feel like a juggernaut.

1. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

One of two unbeaten teams in the NFL, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills are 4-0 and the top team in our AFC power rankings. Buffalo's defense hasn't been great this year, but they have taken care of business against the teams they should have thus far.

With the Bills having an easier schedule, they should be able to close-out the race for the top seed in the AFC when the playoffs roll around, and that could end up being the key for them making a Super Bowl run in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Buffalo Bills stand atop the AFC approaching Week 5.