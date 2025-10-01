NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat

3. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins did earn its first win of the 2025 NFL Season on Monday Night Football, beating the New York Jets. However, Tyreek Hill has been lost for the year with a nasty knee injury, and the Dolphins don't really have much going for them. The QB is just OK, and the defense isn't really anything special.

Miami is the NFL version of a sports car - they can move the ball down the field at wicked speed, but their a bit soft in the middle and lack the desired 'muscle' to win games deep into a season. Mike McDaniel is by no means a bad head coach, but he seems to have overstayed his welcome a bit, and I do believe the Dolphins need a fresh start.

2. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski is not the primary person at fault for the Cleveland Browns' mistakes in recent years. However, he's been on the job for a while now, and the Browns might benefit most from a total reset. The Deshaun Watson trade blew up in its face, and does the Browns' ownership really want GM Andrew Berry to make two first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft?

This is yet another franchise that simply needs to reset and start fresh. Kevin Stefanski, I believe, is a good head coach, but he's in a tight situation.

1. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

We might be watching the first winless team in the 17-game era. Not only is Brian Callahan not close to being a good head coach, but he can't even say the right things to the media half the time. Callahan might not get into 2026 to develop Cam Ward, their first overall pick, as nothing is working, and this simply might be an example of another coach not fit to be a head coach in this league.

Cam Ward is likely going to get all of the 2026 NFL Season to prove himself, but it's not likely Brian Callahan is a part of it - first-year GM Mike Borgonzi did not hire Callahan, so there really isn't much of a reason to the second-year coach to stick around unless a radical turnaround happens.