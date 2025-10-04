NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the AFC

12. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is never a quarterback you want on your team if you expect to win football games. He's a career loser, below-average passer, and at best a high-end backup. The New York Jets really didn't have much of a choice this offseason, as they brought along a brand-new coaching staff and front office, so they needed a stopgap.

I do believe it's likely that the Jets take a QB at some point in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as Darren Mougey was previously with the Denver Broncos for years, so he saw first-hand what a franchise QB could do for a franchise.

Fields is 12th in our power rankings.

11. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have been horrendous this year on offense. Their defense has been top-tier for a while now, so you get the sense that if they can figure something out on offense, this team could again win the AFC South. However, this might just be one of the worst offensive lines we have seen in quite some time, and Stroud himself takes some blame here, too.

Since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, the third-year QB has thrown 24 touchdowns against 15 interceptions, and this comes after his insane rookie season throwing 23 touchdowns against just five picks. Right now, CJ Stroud and the Texans are trending in the wrong direction.

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is a quarterback. I'm not sure he's good or bad to be honest, but we have to give him and the Jacksonville Jaguars some credit this year, as they are 3-1 through the first month of the season and are beating good teams as well.

The Jags could end up winning the AFC South if the offense takes a step forward, as their defense is already creating a ton of havoc. Liam Coen is the first-year head coach on the job and has already done wonders for the rushing attack.

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is the most 'good' quarterback in the history of the NFL. He's never finished a season with a losing record but is also far from being great at much of anything. The Miami Dolphins have a pretty shaky roster outside of Tagovailoa, so this team is trending in the wrong direction.

But he's been an efficient QB throughout his career. He's tossed 107 touchdowns against 48 interceptions and averages 27 touchdowns per 17-game season. He's honestly this generation's Kirk Cousins.