NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the AFC

8. Bo Nix. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has been pretty solid over the past three games after a shaky Week 1 performance of the Tennessee Titans. He's thrown four interceptions on the year already, but he's thrown just one over the past two weeks and played his tail off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nix and the Broncos will be just fine, and it's important to note that Sean Payton-coached teams are .500 in September, so the Broncos being 2-2 isn't surprising.

Denver is going to go on a run at some point in the 2025 NFL Season, and we'll see Nix and the offense really take off. He's eighth in our rankings right now and is definitely going to rise as the season progresses.

7. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones has played well this year, but you'd think he'd have thrown more than four touchdown passes. He's got two interceptions on the year and has completed 71.9% of his passes, so he has been efficient, but it's been nothing overly special at this point.

The Colts are 3-1 and do have a great shot to be 4-1 with a win over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. Jones could be the next example of other QBs like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield who thrived on others teams.

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Throwing three interceptions over the past two games, it feels like the once 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers and hyper-efficient Justin Herbert have taken a huge step back. LA is still in a good spot and is 3-0 in the division, but this team has roster holes. The defense could use another pass rusher, and Joe Alt could be out for multiple weeks.

Obviously, Rashawn Slater is done for the year as well. With how weak the AFC is right now, the Chargers could win the division and perhaps even win a playoff game, but they are trending in the wrong direction after their Week 4 loss, and they face the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It's going to be another one of those years for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. An excellent QB when on the field, Jackson and many of his teammates won't be on the field in Week 5 and beyond. Jackson is still an elite QB and the best dual-threat passer of all-time.