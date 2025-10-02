NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You can't fault the Tampa Bay Buccaneers too much for falling in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You get a little bit of grace when you lose to one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the league.

And the Bucs found a way to make that one interesting after the Eagles got out to a pretty commanding lead. With games coming up next against the Seahawks, 49ers, and Lions, we're going to get a really good idea of what this Bucs team is made of.

The Cardiac Bucs have won three games on the final drive already this season, and that clutch factor is certainly going to come into play in the month of October.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Speaking of quarterbacks who are absolutely dialed in right now, how about Matthew Stafford right now for the Los Angeles Rams. With all the rumors of his potential retirement every offseason lately, and the injury issues that keep getting talked about, Stafford is still out there manipulating defenders with his eyes and making no-look passes.

Dialed in might be putting it lightly.

The Rams, as a team, just have so many weapons offensively, but they are also outstanding on defense as well. The production of Jared Verse so far this season has him near the top of the league in sacks, QB hits, and pressures overall. This Rams team is legit.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

There are a lot of reasons to be concerned about the Eagles when you look closely at some of the numbers they're posting this season, but the only number that matters is 4-0.

This Eagles team is undefeated, and they don't really care how they get wins. They'll play ball control, they can take the ball away, they play field position, they can run the ball, they can hit big plays in the passing game, and they have a dynamic dual-threat at QB who is as unselfish as it gets.

Whether or not the Eagles can keep up the winning with so many three-and-outs offensively will be put to the test this weekend against a tough Denver Broncos defense

1. Detroit Lions

For my money, there's not a better all-around team in the NFC right now than the Detroit Lions. The Lions' 2025 season got off to a bit of an ugly start with only six points scored against the Packers and the offense looking like it might have lost a step without Ben Johnson, but they've rediscovered their stride in Weeks 2-4.

Detroit still has so many ways it can beat you. They have arguably the best receiver in the game in Amon-Ra St. Brown (yes, I said it). They have the best running back duo in the game. Aidan Hutchinson is back healthy and playing well.

It's been a fun handful of weeks for the Lions who have a gimme this weekend against the Bengals.