NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

12. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

The Seattle Seahawks got beaten at home in Week 5 by one of the best teams in the NFL, so this is not a bad loss by any means. On paper, Seattle is a good team, but they are far from great. And honestly, I see a lot of ‘good’ with this group, but is that going to be enough in the loaded NFC to make any noise when the playoffs roll around?

Probably not. Sam Darnold threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns on the day, but he did toss a costly interception that the Buccaneers then used to kick the game-winning field goal. All in all, the Seahawks are in a fine spot and are trending toward being a playoff team in 2025. This team did win 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season but were the only double-digit win team that did not make the postseason.

Them trading Geno Smith and signing Sam Darnold seems to be paying off, as Geno Smith has been flat-out horrendous this year for the Las Vegas Raiders.

11. Indianapolis Colts (4-1)

The Indianapolis Colts could be a legitimate team, but we can’t put too much into them beating the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Sure, this was a huge win, quite literally, but it’s also the Raiders. Both sides of the ball were humming on Sunday, and the offense was on fire.

The Colts do have better weapons than most teams, and it seems like all they were missing is even an average QB to right the ship. It remains to be seen if Daniel Jones can be a long-term answer, but things are pointing up, and you can’t really complain much at all about a 4-1 start.

The AFC South does feel like it could belong to the Colts in the 2025 NFL Season, but the Houston Texans have won two games in a row, so I guess we cannot rule them out. Furthermore, the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars could play some spoiler against the Kansas City Chiefs.

So far, so good for the Colts. This is a very good football team, period.