NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

8. Los Angeles Rams (3-2)

The Los Angeles Rams earned themselves a nice win when they beat the Indianapolis Colts at home and had a great chance to get to 4-1 on the season by beating up on the injured San Francisco 49ers. This was a bad loss by the Rams, and there is no sugarcoating that.

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford should have been able to close the deal here, but through four games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Rams were 1-4 and finished with 10 wins, so they are ahead of schedule based on last year.

At the end of the day, I would still trust the Rams to capture the NFC West, but I guess we can’t even rule out the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams fall a bit in our power rankings but are going to rebound.

This roster is too good to not stack a ton of wins at the end of the day. This team is going to be just fine, but this was a bad loss.

7. San Francisco 49ers (4-1)

How about the San Francisco 49ers? What a win for this bunch on Thursday Night Football, and I got this one very wrong. The 49ers played a solid game and honestly upset the Los Angeles Rams, but perhaps we were not high enough on Mac Jones, is Jones even a worse QB than Brock Purdy?

The one thing that has gotten in this team’s way is the injuries, and it’s a trend that has plagued Kyle Shanahan’s tenure for years now. If the 49ers get healthy, they could continue stacking wins and could even capture the NFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season.

You do have to wonder, though, if this team is going to be so quick to insert Purdy back into the starting lineup ASAP? If Mac Jones continues playing this well and the 49ers are winning more than they are losing, I don’t think it’d be a wise idea to send Jones back to the bench.

We could take this a step further and even say that the 49ers’ decision to extend Brock Purdy might not have been the best idea.