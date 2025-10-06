NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

6. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

On their bye week here in Week 5, the Green Bay Packers have failed to two win over their last two games, losing to the Cleveland Browns and tying with the Dallas Cowboys, so it’s a bit of an interesting start for the Packers. With the Lions and Vikings winning in Week 5, the Packers are going to have a ton of work to do when they come off the bye.

And right now, it feels like the Detroit Lions are again going to capture the NFC North title. The Vikings and Bears really do not feel like legitimate threats in the division, but the Packers did beat the Lions in Week 1, so that is important to note here.

All in all, the Packers are going to be just fine, but they are in an odd spot - a very early bye and having a tie on their record does really make things a bit skewed. This team is going to have to play their remaining 13 regular season games all in a row with no breaks besides the obvious rest.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1)

It was another second-half meltdown for the Philadelphia Eagles, and their luck was going to run out at some point. The Denver Broncos trailed by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, but if the 2025 NFL Season has shown us anything, it’s that double-digit leads can truly evaporate. Not only did their offense not do enough after their TD drive to open up the second half, but the defense broke down as well.

Bo Nix completed nine of 10 passes in the fourth quarter and was able to lead this team do an additional 18 points following just three across the first three quarters. This was easily one of the worst losses of the Nick Sirianni era, but in the loss, Philly drops to 4-1, so they are still among the best teams in the NFL when it’s all said and done.

However, something has to be said about just how good this team can actually be if they are giving up massive leads in the second half against a team they probably should have been able to put away. Philly drops in our power rankings, but I do have a feeling that they are going to figure something out and will be fine.