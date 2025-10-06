NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

4. Denver Broncos (3-2)

So much can change in today’s NFL. In Weeks 2 and 3, the Denver Broncos lost on walk-off field goals to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. Losing one game like that is brutal, but losing two in back-to-back weeks is something that really tests a team. Well, Denver took care of business on Monday Night Football against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, but traveling across the country on a short week was a huge test.

And in the first three quarters, the Broncos looked lost and it looked like they had already moved into their London game in Week 6 against the New York Jets. However, Bo Nix was not ready to quit, and this offense went on three scoring drives in the fourth quarter alone, shutting out the Eagles 18-0 thanks to two touchdown drives and a late field goal.

The Broncos skyrocket in our power rankings and have now won two games in a row after a shaky 1-2 start to begin the 2025 NFL Season.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1)

This was an amazing win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I am convinced with this team - they are absolutely one of the best in the NFL right now and have risen to third in our updated NFL power rankings.

It was a high-scoring affair, and it feels like that’s where this team thrives the most. It’s never pretty or perfect, but it’s yet another close win for the Bucs, and a mark of a great team in the NFL is being able to consistently win those close games.

We saw them drop a bit of a stinker in Week 4 against the Eagles, but them being able to go on the road and win this one over the Seattle Seahawks is a huge testament to how great this coaching staff is and how well-built this team is. Hats off to the Buccaneers for this win, and especially to QB Baker Mayfield, one of the league’s best.