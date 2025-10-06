NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

2. Detroit Lions (4-1)

The Cincinnati Bengals scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions is definitely something the Lions aren’t pleased with, but it’s a double-digit win for Detroit and their fourth victory in a row after a very ugly Week 1 loss against the Green Bay Packers. Ranked no. 2 in our updated power rankings, the Lions do feel like the best team in the NFC by a longshot.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right there, and it would not shock me to see Tampa and Detroit in the NFC Championship Game this year. Jared Goff is again having an insane season, and it feels like the offense is going to be just fine without Ben Johnson, who is the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

The defense is also going to be just fine, and after five games, Johnson and Aaron Glenn both departing has not seemed to have impacted this team as much as many thought it would coming into the 2025 season.

The Lions aren’t quite at the top, though.

1. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

The Buffalo Bills have a date with the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football here in Week 5. On paper, Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL, but the team’s defense has been a bit of a sore spot here in 2025.

I do believe the New England Patriots are going to keep this game close, but Buffalo is going to overwhelm them and come out victorious, which would make them the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, as the Eagles fell to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

If Buffalo can simply keep beating teams they should, this could be the year that they actually earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs, which could do wonders for their chances at making a Super Bowl run, something that has evaded them for years now.

With the rest of the AFC kind of being a mess at this point, the Bills have a great opportunity in front of themselves. Heck, who is the second-best team in the conference at the moment? Buffalo is again at the top of our NFL power rankings, and with a 0 in their loss column for the time being, they should be.