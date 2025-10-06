NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

30. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

This might be the worst team in football, and you could convince me that they are. The Las Vegas Raiders, from top to bottom, are a flat-out horrendous football team and operation. There are way too many mistakes to list off that this franchise has made, but trading draft capital for Geno Smith is the most egregious error of them all.

I am not sure how many wins this team has left on its schedule, but it’s not many. It would be wise for this team to begin scouting some QBs in the 2026 NFL Draft, as Geno Smith is not close to being any sort of answer.

The Raiders continue to ‘Raider,’ if you will. They continue to fall in our power rankings and it feels like this team is years away from emerging as anything worthwhile. Heck, even head coach Pete Carroll is getting out-coached just about every single week thus far. How did this team even win a single game?

29. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

The Cincinnati Bengals shockingly made this game a bit interesting in the fourth quarter, but they were always going to lose to the Detroit Lions, and I am not sure any sort of trap game or upset was even possible here. Jake Browning keeps putting the ball in harm’s way, and this team just isn’t going to win many more games with him under center.

Still only 2-3, the Bengals haven’t really lost a grip on much, and they do have a chance to save their season with a QB trade. They do owe it to the fans and the roster to make a QB move here, as Browning is simply unplayable at this point. Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson do make a lot of sense if you ask me.

And with how weak the AFC appears to be right now, a nine-win team likely gets in this year if you ask me. A 2-3 start does not end anyone’s season, but unless the Bengals are able to rebound from this, they will keep spiraling. Right now, Cincy is all the way down at 29th in our updated AFC power rankings, and that feels about right for this poorly-run franchise.