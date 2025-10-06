NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

28. New York Giants (1-4)

I did have a small feeling that the New York Giants were going to have a letdown game against the New Orleans Saints, and they indeed did. Jaxson Dart threw two interceptions in this game, and the Giants kind of fall back down to earth a bit after beating the LA Chargers in Week 4, and this just proves how funny the NFL is.

The Giants went from beating the Chargers, one of the more stout teams in the entire NFL to losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL the following week. The G-Men have notable roster holes, and a lot of that isn’t going to get fixed until a new regime is brought in.

And with Jaxson Dart having started just two games in the NFL, things are going to take a while to get going even if they do. It’s still going to be a process to see if Dart can be the guy. It’s back to reality for the Giants here as Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season closes out.

27. Miami Dolphins (1-4)

I have to wonder if this could be it for Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel, honestly. Miami got out to a quick lead, and it seemed like they were going to run away with this game, but the Panthers kept clawing back and now have their second win of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Dolphins had a great chance in this game to close it out and get to 2-3 on the season, which would have actually put them in a respectable spot, but the Dolphins blew it, and things are really on the cusp of falling apart if you ask me.

Miami doesn’t have a great roster by any means, as it’s only bits and pieces of something that could become great. It feels like a hard reset is what this team needs and a veteran head coach could be on the way.

A Mike McCarthy would not be a bad idea for this franchise in 2026 and beyond. We are a long way from that, but it’s just a thought that I have at the moment. The Dolphins continue being a staple ranked very low in our NFL power rankings.