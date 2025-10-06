NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

26. New Orleans Saints (1-4)

Very quietly, Spencer Rattler has been good this year. He’s thrown six touchdown passes and has a passer rating of 90.4. The New Orleans Saints are a bad football team, but Rattler has more than held his own, and it’s very interesting to watch. I would have to imagine that he is going to be their starting QB heading into the 2026 NFL Season unless Tyler Shough ends up developing.

Head coach Kellen Moore has to be very encouraged with what he has seen from his young QB thus far, and this was a pretty solid win for the Saints, who now join several other teams with one win on the season. They leave the New York Jets as the lone winless team in the NFL, and it feels like the Saints are significantly better than New York.

Despite the win against a bad Giants team, the Saints still have major roster issues, and this one win does not change the big picture here - GM Mickey Loomis probably has to go, and a new voice needs to be brought in to fix this franchise.

They might have something here with Spencer Rattler.

25. Cleveland Browns (1-4)

The Cleveland Browns do have themselves a playoff-caliber defense, but most of us know that. The Browns got a pretty solid first career NFL start from Dillon Gabriel, but it was not enough for the win. If nothing else, the Browns did keep it close against the Vikings in an international showdown, so it was a really tough spot for the rookie Gabriel to be in.

The Browns are likely going to continue starting their third-round rookie until he gives them a reason to head to the bench, perhaps in favor of Shedeur Sanders. I have said for a while now that the Browns would be smart to get both rookie QBs starts this year to see what they have in them.

It’d be a long time before we’d likely see Sanders start, but it’s something to definitely keep an eye out for as the 2025 NFL Season progresses. The Browns do have a solid foundation, as their rookie class largely looks great this year, so dare I say that there could be some hope on the horizon?