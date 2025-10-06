NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

22. Baltimore Ravens (1-4)

This was probably expected to an extent, as the Baltimore Ravens were missing a truckload of starters in Week 5, including MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the best athlete in the NFL. It feels like the 2025 NFL Season is about gone for the Ravens unless something crazy happens, but I guess 1-4 is not the worst hole to be in. Baltimore still has 12 regular season games left and probably has to go 8-4 the rest of the way, which isn’t impossible.

Simply put, it’s going to take the team getting healthy, and it’s easier said than done, but even when healthy, the defense has been suspect. I get the sense that Baltimore isn’t going to do anything fancy here in the coming weeks and will just work to get as healthy as possible. We have seen teams get in early holes before and make it into the postseason.

And while they did not do it, the 2023 Denver Broncos were 1-5 to begin the season but finished with eight wins, so there is a small glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. For now, though, Baltimore is not a good football team. They fall in our latest NFL power rankings, as expected.

21. Houston Texans (2-3)

Don’t look now, but the Houston Texans have won two games in a row and are now 2-3 on the season. Now yes, the Texans have beaten the lowly Tennessee Titans and Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, but teams can’t help who is on their schedule and which players are healthy, so they took care of business.

Houston has gone 10-7 in the regular season over the past two seasons and have won the AFC South and a playoff game in each season. They have cemented themselves as a quality NFL team, but many have wondered if they would be able to take that next step this offseason.

Unsurprisingly, though, the offensive line has been a huge concern, and it’s not getting better anytime soon. With the way things are trending right now, I believe Houston is going to ride this out and see if they can keep this winning streak going.

Now that they have multiple quality games of tape, they could use that to perhaps propel themselves in the middle of the season. If nothing else, CJ Stroud has shown the ability to be a high-end QB, and the defense is flat-out smothering, so I guess we have to entertain that the Texans can become a good NFL team here in 2025.