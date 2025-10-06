NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

20. Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1)

The Dallas Cowboys might be a good football team. After tying with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, they follow up their huge offensive output with a complete game and another massive offensive output, this time against the lowly New York Jets, who drop to 0-5 with the loss. The Cowboys aren’t a special team by any means, but Dak Prescott has been playing his tail off this year.

The main concern with this team has obviously been the defense, as it’s just kind of soft up the middle, so if the Cowboys can figure something out there, I guess they could flirt with a winning record in the 2025 NFL Season.

It was definitely one of the more loud offseasons we have seen from the Cowboys franchise, and that is saying something. The team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and also traded for George Pickens, a stud wide receiver who has a very loud personality.

All in all, it’s gone pretty well for Dallas this year, so do not rule this team out from doing something down the stretch here.

19. Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

It was not pretty, but the Minnesota Vikings found a way to win in Week 5, their second international game in a row, which is just wild to me. However, Minnesota goes 1-1 overseas with Carson Wentz as QB, which isn’t the worst thing ever. Now back over .500, the Vikings are honestly faced with a bit of an issue:

Who in the heck is their QB going to be? JJ McCarthy probably isn’t healthy enough yet, but Wentz himself can only be so effective. With each passing week, it does seem a bit odd that the Vikings did not do more to retain Sam Darnold, as he has played quite well this year despite the Seattle Seahawks’ loss in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

The Vikings have to figure out this QB situation if they hope to compete in the NFC and actually make the playoffs this year. It’s not going to be sustainable to keep trotting out veteran QBs they sign off the streets, but a win is a win. Minnesota rises in our NFL power rankings.